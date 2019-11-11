Ethel Brinkley , age 92 of Palmetto

Funeral services for Ethel Brinkley will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with Bro. Tim Grant officiating. Burial will follow in the Palmetto Methodist Cemetery in Palmetto. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Brinkley, age 92 of Palmetto, went to be with the Lord, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Opelousas General Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Lawrence Mouille, Sr. and Marvin Brinkley; two daughters, Mary Lee Mouille and Barbara DiCapo; a grandson, Jessie Bihm; and 9 of her siblings.

Survivors include her children: Gussie M. Bihm of Gonzales, Ruby Bercegeay and husband Virgil of Gonzales, Elaine Mouille of Crowley and Lawrence Mouille, Jr. of Palmetto; a brother, Lawrence Billedeau of Irwinville; her sisters, Ruby Blanchard of Port Allen, Lucille Goudeau of Covington, and Thelma Fontenot of Temple, TX; 6 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will include, Matthew Dozier, Christian Morphet, Joshua Morphet, Micah Morphet, Travis DiCapo and Dennis Earl DiCapo. Honorary pallbearers are, Grant Coburn, Brent Dozier and Chester Dozier.

The family wishes to thank the Opelousas General 5th floor medical team and the staff at Tri-Community Nursing Home for the excellent care and love they showed.

Friends may visit on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.