Funeral services for Mrs. Etheline Ann Gaspard will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, November 4, 2019, in the Chapel of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, with Pastor Richard McGovern officiating. Interment will follow in St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Hessmer, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Etheline Ann Gaspard, 71, of Moncla, entered eternal rest on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, LA.

She was a member of Lighthouse Gospel Church in Spring Bayou and was dedicated to praying for everyone. She loved to spend time with her grandbabies and was known to them as "Ma-Ma Pickle"! She enjoyed singing gospel music and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilz and Cecile Lemoine; one daughter-n-law, Melissa Gaspard and one grandson, Sean Gaspard.

Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory include her loving husband of fifty-five years, Paul Gaspard, of Moncla; five sons, Alvin Gaspard and his wife, Laverne, of Belldeau, David Gaspard, of Belldeau, William Gaspard and his wife, Donna, of Marksville, Randy Gaspard, of Belldeau and Timmy Gaspard and his wife, Jill, of Marksville; two brothers, Cleven Lemoine, of Alexandria and Eldon Lemoine, of Hessmer; two sisters, Jane McGovern, of Spring Bayou and Irene Roy, of Alexandria; thirteen grandchildren, Alvin, Kevin, Blake, Justin, Hali, Chloe, Ava, Danielle, Ashton, Brandon, Shauntelle, Tabitha and Tristan and twenty-five great grandchildren.

Friends may call at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, November 4, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. until time of service.