Eunice Ann Tassin Clark age 82 of Moreauville

Funeral Mass for Eunice Ann Tassin Clark of Moreauville will begin at 11am on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville with Fr. Jose Pallipurath officiating. Entombment will be held at Sacred Heart Mausoleum.

Eunice Clark, age 82, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Lisa Santos of Leesville, Carl Clark of Cottonport, and Tracy Vazquez of Pearl River; sisters, Margaret Desselle of Bordelonville and Patricia Dowden of Moreauville; and brother, Rodney Tassin of Alexandria. She is also survived by five grandchildren & five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Clark; parents, Abby & Hazel Tassin; and sister, Bernadine Lemoine.

Visitation will begin at 8am until 11am on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.