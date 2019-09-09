Evans D. Lambert, age 84, of Hessmer

Funeral Mass for Evans Daniel Lambert of Hessmer will begin at 11am on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez officiating. Entombment will be in the St. Alphonsus Mausoleum.

Evans D. Lambert, age 84, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center in Mansura. Mr. Evans was a teacher for 31 years and taught both 5th & 6th grades. He began his career in Plaquemine Parish, but came back to Avoyelles Parish where he ended his career.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 43 years, Judith B. Lambert of Hessmer; adopted children, Sybil Guilbeau of Hessmer and Scott Guilbeau of Hessmer; adopted grandchildren, Spencer Guilbeau of Cottonport and Nathaniel Guilbeau of Hessmer; sister, Iris Lambert Ricks of Alexandria; sister-in-law, Brenda Dauzat of Livonia; and nephews: Ricky Brazil, Michael Brazil, Travis Brazil, Jr., Donnie Dauzat, Nicholas Dauzat, & Thomas Dauzat.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Winton & Edine Lambert; and brother-in-law, Don Dauzat.

Visitation will begin at 5pm until 9pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Rosary prayer will be at 7pm. Visitation will resume at 8am until 10:30am on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donates be made to Eternal Word Television Network 5817 Old Leeds Rd, Irondale, AL, 35210 or St. Jude’s Hospital 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.