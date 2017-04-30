Evelyn Cole Tyler

EFFIE - Funeral services for Mrs. Evelyn Cole Tyler will be held in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 2 p.m. with Reverend Jason Paul and Reverend Grady Dodge officiating. Interment will be in Richey Cemetery in Effie. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 1, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Evelyn Cole Tyler, age 89, of Effie, passed from this life on Saturday, April 9, 2017 in her home. Born on January 9, 1928, she was a great inspiration to many people, keeping the faith as she fought cancer over a period of several years. She was a member of Richey Baptist Church since 1946, where she met and married the love of her life, Ross Tyler. She was a former lunch room manager of Lafargue School. Her hobbies were quilting and fishing.

Waiting for her in Heaven are her parents, Monroe and Francis Cole; her husband of 62 years, Ross Tyler; five brothers, Clem, Clovis, Clinton, Clarence and Rossie; four sisters, Lessie, Mahalie, Leathy and Littie.

They were blessed with three children who are left to cherish her memory, one son, Dean (Linda) Tyler of Pineville; two daughters, Glenda (Robert) Sanders of Center Point; Donna (Nolan) Desselle of Center Point; seven grandchildren, Lori Tyler, Chris Tyler Luke Tyler, Reggie Sanders, Missy Lamartiniere, Chad Desselle and Terri Boone; four great-grandchildren, Dylace, Presslee, Henry Ross and Stormy; 12 great-great-grandchildren, Tyler, Garrett, Molly, Allie, Rileé, Zack, Tori, Lane, Chrystal, Destiny, Haidyn and Isabella; one brother, Clois (Lillie) Cole.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Reggie, Luke, Garrett, Zach, and Lane. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler, Haidyn, Chris and Henry Ross.

When people asked her what kept her going day in and day out, her simple reply was “Because He Lives, I Can Face Tomorrow”. She was a firm believer in living life “One Day At A Time.”

