Funeral services for Mrs. Evelyn Lachney Cole will be held in the chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Marksville at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 with Deacon Gary Schupbach officiating. Burial will be held in the Tyler Cemetery in Centerpoint. Arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Evelyn Lachney Cole, age 87, of Deville, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at her residence.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Malcolm Lachney of Deville; one sister, Edith Ducote of Marksville; one brother, Ervin Lachney of Marksville; two grandchildren, Regan Johnson, and Michael Cole; one step-grandchild, Crystal Moras and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Zeno and Annie Lachney; one sister, Madolia Deshotel; four brothers, Dewey Lachney, Jessie Lachney, Tee Lachney and Magen Lachney.