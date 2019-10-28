Fannie Mae James Leary, age 77, of Bunkie

Funeral services for Fannie Mae James Leary will be Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Melancon Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Second Edgefield Cemetery in Cheneyville under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The Leary family requests that visitation be observed on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Melancon Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. -10:45 a.m.

Mrs. Leary, age 77, of Bunkie, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Bunkie General Hospital. She was a retired employee of the Bayou Vista Community Care Center. She attended Bayou Chicot High School and her hobbies were cooking and sewing. Her love was going to church and taking care of her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Fannie James; her two sons, Joseph Leary, Jr. and Donald Ray Leary and her sister, Lenora Williams.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years, Joseph Leary; her two daughters, Kathie Sumbler and her husband, Kevin, of Bunkie and Jean Johnson and husband, John, of Bunkie; her step-daughter, Audrey Howard; her eight sisters, Irene Barnes and her husband, Herman, of St. Landry, Libert Gray of Houston, Carrie Pittman and husband, James, of Houston, TX, Minnie Harris and husband, James, of Los Angeles, CA, Bessie Bamburg of Enid, OK, Georgie Rhodes and husband, Andrew, of Houston, TX, Mary Gray and husband, James, and Betty James; her brother, Joseph Lee James ; five grandchildren, Whitney Hudson, Natasha Hudson Surie, Dawnyielle Hudson, Keomonty Hudson and Brutus Hudson and twenty-five great grandchildren.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Ladrakes Dixon, Bryan Leulis, Terrian Robinson, Joseph Leulis, Deomond Robinson and Bernard Ellis. Honorary Pallbearers are Keomonty Hudson, Brutus Hudson, Whitney Hudson, Roy Serie, Dontavion Williams and Jyrien Washington