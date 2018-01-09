Farrell Joseph Francois, age 78, of Mansura

Farrell Joseph Francois

MANSURA - Funeral services for Farrell Joseph Francois of Mansura will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will be held at St. Paul Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin on Saturday, January 13, 2018 beginning at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura and a Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m.

Farrell Joseph Francois, age 78, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. He was born on May 3, 1939 in Mansura. Farrell was the twelfth and youngest child of the late Clarence and Loreana Francois. Farrell enjoyed being independent and maintaining his antique cars meticulously. He also enjoyed going to the race track in Erwinville for car races.

He was also preceded in death by his five sisters, Lessie Berzat, Effie Warmack, Bessie Francois, Ruffie Coco and Virginia Gardner; and three brothers, Will Francois, Roy Francois and Malcolm Francois.

Those left to cherish his memory are two sisters, Doris Prevot of Alexandria and Nellie Rose Thompson of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; one brother, Spellman Francois of Alexandria; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.