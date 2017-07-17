Fay Dupuy Aymond, age 63, of Hessmer

Fay Dupuy Aymond

Hessmer – A private memorial service will be held at a later date for Fay Dupuy Aymond. Mrs. Aymond, age 63 of Hessmer, passed away at her residence on Friday, July 14, 2017 at 7:20 p.m. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Fay will now be joined in Heaven by her parents, Cab and Della Brevelle Dupuy; and several of her brothers and sisters that will be waiting with open arms.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 30 years, Daryl Joseph Aymond of Hessmer; children, Donald Taylor, Jr. of Hessmer, Matthew Taylor of Center Point, Sharon (Bradley) Wade of Effie, and Katlynn Taylor of Hessmer; her sister, Alice Scallan of Mansura; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.