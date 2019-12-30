Services are currently pending.

Faye Savage, age 81, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Opelousas General Hospital surrounded by family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory, are her daughters: Brenda Tarpley and Tresa Clark; sister, Lora Renfro; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Savage; sons: Gerald Savage and Keith Savage; parents, Hillory and Mamie Ducote Hairford; sisters: Willie Mae Hairford, Dorris Carter; and brothers: James Hairford, Alex Hairford, and Clyde Hairford.