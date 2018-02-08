Frank Charles Texada, age 67, of Bunkie

Frank Charles Texada

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Frank Charles Texada will be Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Amazon Baptist Church with Rev. Henry Wright officiating. Burial will follow in the First Union Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the Amazon Baptist Church on Saturday, February 10, 2018 from 9 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Texada, age 67, of Bunkie, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. He was a retired police officer with the Bunkie Police Department.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ora Texada; his parents, Louise and Roger Texada, Sr.; and his brothers, James Texada and Warren Texada.

He is survived by his daughter, Charlotte Texada of Bunkie; his sister, Erma Gorham of Zachary; three brothers, Roger Texada, Jr. of Bunkie, Darrell Texada of Bunkie and Eddie Texada of Bunkie; two grandchildren, Edward A'Shawn Grace and Marannda Rodneyssha Deion Thomas;’ and one great-grandchild, Gabriel Omar Deion Thomas.