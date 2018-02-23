Fred Paul Ducote, age 67, of Hessmer

Fred Paul Ducote

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Fred Paul Ducote will be Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie with Rev. Bobby Cazelot officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Saturday, February 24, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday, February 25, 2018 from 9 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Ducote, age 67, of Hessmer, passed away on Friday, February 23, 2018 at the Hilltop Nursing Home in Pineville. Born on July 9, 1950, he was a retired truck driver.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Joyce Cazelot Ducote; his parents, Elvin and Denise Ducote; and his three brothers, Ray Ducote, Myron Ducote and Larry Ducote.

He is survived by his sister, Charlene Kipp of Baker; numerous nieces and nephews; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-laws.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Randy Ducote, Justin Decuir, Roger Johnson, Bill Cazelot, Austin Ducote and Corey Lachney.