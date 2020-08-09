Frederick Jacobs, 82, of Marksville

Funeral services for Frederick “Dick” Jacobs Sr. of Marksville will take place at Starlight Baptist Church of Marksville (Hickory Hill) on Saturday, August 15, 2020 beginning at 11:00am with Rev. Van Keith Jones officiating. Wake service will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at St. Edwards Funeral Home in Bunkie, LA. Visitation will also take place at the church Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 10:00am-11:00am. Burial will be in the church cemetery under the direction of St. Edwards Funeral Home.

Jacobs, 82, of Marksville died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Oak Haven Community Care Center.

Survivors include his wife, Ellen Jacobs of Marksville; two daughters, Cheketha Greenhouse, Marie Jacobs both of Marksville, LA; four sons, Frederick Jacobs Jr, Gregory Jacobs, Fabian Jacobs Sr. all of Marksville, LA and Anthony Jacobs of Milwaukee, WI; Seventeen grandchildren and Thirty great-grandchildren; Five brothers, Foris Jacobs Jr, Levi Jacobs, Donald Jacobs Sr. all of Marksville, LA; Ad Calvin Jacobs of Pittsburg, CA and Elton Jacobs Sr. of Milwaukee, WI.; Two sisters, Marian Gonzales and Rachel Hearon of Marksville, LA; one godchild, Brian Guillot of Pineville, LA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Foris & Elvira Jacobs; two sisters, Martha Ray Guillot and Vera Bailey; one granddaughter, Sabeatra Greenhouse. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of St. Edwards Funeral Home.

*Family ask to please be mindful of CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing of mask*