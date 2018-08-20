Furgus Phillip Barbin, age 77, of Marksville

Furgus Phillip Barbin

MARKSVILLE - Funeral Mass for Furgus Phillip Barbin of Marksville will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville. Entombment will be held at the St. Joseph #2 Mausoleum in Marksville. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018 beginning at 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

Furgus Barbin, age 77, resident of Marksville, was born on July 15, 1941 and died on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Geraldine Barbin; parents, Edwin and Maude (Ravare) Barbin; stepson, Karl Vance Reed; and siblings, Filbert Barbin, and Audrey Barbin.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Veronica Marie Reed of New Orleans, Bryan Randall Barbin of Marksville, Ava Danielle Barbin of Houston, Texas and Myra Barbin (Shane) Williams of Alexandria; grandchildren, Austin Christopher (Veronica) Reed of New Orleans, Reagan Marie (Bryan) Barbin of Oakdale and Sawyer David (Myra) Williams of Alexandria; and siblings, Dora Barbin, Berman (Yolanda) Barbin, Martin Barbin and Mary (Shelton) McGlory