Gail Marie Nugent Sierra

MARKSVILLE - – A private memorial service will be held at a later date for Gail Marie Nugent Sierra, age 67 of Marksville. Mrs. Sierra passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria on Monday, August 20, 2018 at 7:05 P.M. Arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Gail always enjoyed being surrounded by her loving family and will be sadly missed.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Billy Ray and Myrtle Bordelon Nugent; and her brother who died in the Vietnam War, Michael Ray Nugent.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 26 years, Jose’ Manuel Sierra, Jr. of Marksville; children, Patrick Barbin of Marksville, Jose’ (Erika) Sierra, III of Tioga, Melanie (Michael) Foster of Marksville, Laurie (James) McNeal of Brouillette, Marlene (Danny) Rojas of Hartford, Connecticut, Kristy (Peter) Urich of Houston, Texas; her sister, Anita (Scotty) Bryant of Center Point; eight grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

