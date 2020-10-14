Gary Deshautelle, Marksville

Gary J. Deshautelle, a life-long resident of Marksville, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

He chose to donate his body for anatomical research and education. He retired from the US Postal Service in Bunkie, LA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Plennie Deshautelle and Verlie Couvillon Deshautelle; and his brother-in-law, Roger Claudel.

He is survived by his two sisters, Dean Claudel of Scott, LA and Debra Laiche (Jack) of Marksville, LA.

He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.