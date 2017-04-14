Gary Smith, age 61 of Hessmer, formally of Brouillette

HESSMER – Funeral Services for Gary Smith will be held in the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Burial will follow in St. Genevieve’s Catholic Church Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The Smith Family has requested that visitation be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Monday, April 17, 2017 from 4:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from 8 a.m. until the time of service.

Gary Smith, age 61 of Hessmer, formally of the Brouillette Community, passed away at his residence on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 5:45 P.M.

Gary will now be joined in Heaven by his wife, Josephine Jeansonne Smith and parents, Joseph Leroy and Theresa Dauzat Smith.

Those left to cherish his memories are his children, Krystal Smith of Hessmer, Craig (Shawntell) Smith of Brouillette and Scotty (Amanda) Smith of Brouillette; his brother, Keith (Jackie) Smith of Brouillette; and five grandchildren.