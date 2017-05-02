Gay Wilton Ikerd, age 81, of Marksville

Gay Wilton Ikerd

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Gay Wilton Ikerd will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Reverend Stephen Neesley officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Mr. Ikerd, age 81, of Marksville, passed away at his residence on Monday, May 1, 2017. Born on December 21, 1935, he was a Navy veteran having served his country for four years, a member of Grand Lake Rod and Gun Club since 1979. He retired as an auditor having worked many years at Gulfco in Marksville. His hobby was playing golf and he was an avid deer hunter.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter Malcolm and Lucy Martin Ikerd; and sister, Joann Ikerd.

Those left to cherish his memory include three sons, Greg (DeNeica) Ikerd of Mansura, Gary (Phyllis) Ikerd of Marksville, Glen (Healey) Ikerd of Springdale, Arkansas; one brother, Louis (Diana) Ikerd of Harlington, Texas; one sister, Kathleen (Jerry) Dyess of Mobile, Alabama; four grandchildren, Dustin, Misty, Mandy, Macy; and five great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers for the funeral service will be Greg Ikerd, Gary Ikerd, Glen Ikerd, Ben James, Timmy Hawkins, and Lionel Johnson.