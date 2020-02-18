Gene Darrel Ortego age 79 of Plaucheville

Memorial Mass for Gene Darrel Ortego of Plaucheville will begin at 12:00pm on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church of Plaucheville with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Inurnment will be held at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Mausoleum.

Gene Ortego, age 79, passed away on Monday, February 17th, 2020 at the Tri-Community Nursing Center of Palmetto. He served in the United States Marine Corps for 4 years. He later worked and retired as an engineer for Seacor Marine, he then worked for the Town of Plaucheville as Town Marshall and worked in water management. He also worked in maintenance at the St. Joseph Catholic School of Plaucheville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending quality time with family and friends at his camp.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Margerite Rabalais Ortego of Plaucheville; daughters, Christine Guillot (John) of Plaucheville, Julie Scott (Luis) of Youngsville, Karen Lacombe (Scott) of Frisco, TX, and Roxanne Lemoine ( Joel) of Plaucheville; grandchildren, Kyle Coco (Ashley), Konnor Mayeaux, Ally Lemoine, Shelby Lemoine, Emily Lemoine, all of Plaucheville, Brittani Edmon (Ross) of McKinney, TX, Madi Lacombe of Frisco, TX, Mallory Gordon (Harrison) of Metairie, and Meghan Scott of Youngsville; great-grandchildren, Kaley Coco, Kolter Coco, both of Plaucheville, and Townes Edman of McKinney TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mayo and Minnie Ortego; brother, Riley Ortego.

Visitation will begin at 10:00am and last until 12:00pm on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church of Plaucheville. A rosary will be recited at 12:00pm and will be followed by mass.

