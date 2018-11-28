Gene Washington, 67, Cottonport

Funeral services for Gene Washington of Cottonport will take place at the Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport on Friday, November 30th, 2018 beginning at 11:00am. Visitation will also be held at the funeral home that morning from 9:00am to 11:00am. Burial will commence at the First Evening Star Cemetery of Cottonport.

“Truck Drivin’ Gene”, age 67, passed away at his home in Cottonport on Saturday, November 24th, 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents, George & Mary Washington, Sr.; sisters, Annie Mae Johnson, Mary Lou Goody, Bertha Washington, & Octavia Jenkins; brothers, Henry Washington, Larry Washington, George Washington, Jr., & Roosevelt Washington. He is survived by Margaret Prater, Albert Jenkins, Shay Prater, & Mia Sampson; a host of niece, nephews, and extended family members; and a few special close friends: Jimmy Wells, Paul Laborde, Doretha Jamees, Betty James, & Alvin Goodman.