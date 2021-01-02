Geneva Dupuy, Marksville native

Geneva Jane Dupuy passed away in a car wreck on December 23, 2020. She was born March 24, 1946 in Marksville, LA.

Family and Friends will gather for visitation on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home- Pineville, 2701 Military Hwy, Pineville, LA 71360. Graveside service will be held on January 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Parklawn Memorial Gardens Inc. 41372 Thompson Dr. Hammond, LA 70403.

Predeceased by parents, mother Effie Rouse Dupuy Littleton and father Dallas Abel Dupuy, brother Dallas Abel Dupuy, Jr., sister Betty O'Qinn Dupuy Marcotte.

Survived by one daughter Cindy Lynn Smits (Michael) of Battle Ground, WA and one son Kerney Fenton Peart, Jr. of Pineville, LA. Grandchildren Shelby Welby (Bradley), Madison Webster (Adam), Carsen Smits, Cortni Smits, Great-grandchildren Quinn Jayde Webster and one due in March, Owen Bradley Welby, brother James Joseph Dupuy (Joyce) of Springfield, LA, sister Daisy Marie Andews (Kenny) of Pineville, LA, sister-in-law Sandra Dupuy of Madisonville, LA and she is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Pallbearers will be Michael Smits, Carsen Smits, Bradley Andrews, Tory Andrews, Darrin Dupuy, and Daryl Dupuy.

She was a very caring, adventurous person. She lived in Alaska for many years and then returned to Louisiana to her home. Family was her true love.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family requests that masks be required and social distancing be practiced.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made in honor of Geneva to a charity of your choice.