Gerald Norris, Sr. age 87 of Deville

Funeral services for Gerald Norris, Sr. will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Reverend Kevin Simmons officiating. Burial will be in Starks Cemetery, Georgetown.

The family requests that visitation be observed Monday, June 17, 2019 at Hixson Brothers, Pineville from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Mr. Norris, 87, of Deville passed from this life, Friday, June 14, 2019 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. After serving in the Air Force he was employed by the Columbia Gulf Transmission Company for 33 years.

He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Keith Norris; parents, Lee and Pearl Sweat Norris; brothers, Dorman Norris and Jimmy Norris; sister, Yvonne Russo.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 68 years, Juanita Henderson Norris; son, Gerald Norris, Jr. and wife, Patricia; daughters, Deborah N. Tolbert, Karen N. Ryder and husband, Bill, Cheryl N. Wiggins and husband, Ross, Brenda N. Voorhies and LaJuan N. Flowers and husband, Steve; brother, Huey Norris and wife, Dorothy; sister, Mildred Hayes; twenty-two grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons.