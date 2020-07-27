Geraldine Guillot, 80, Fifth Ward

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Geraldine Guillot at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, with Rev. Kurian Zachariah officiating. Entombment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #3 Mausoleum under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Visitation will be held at Kramer of Fifth Ward on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

Geraldine Guillot, 80, of Fifth Ward, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Valley View Nursing Home.

She is preceded in death by her husband Idal Guillot; her parents, Tussie and Thelma Guillot; and one brother, Terrell Guillot.

Geraldine was a lifelong resident of Fifth Ward. She worked many jobs over the years, including retail and clerical work. Geraldine served as the commissioner in charge of the voting polls of Fifth Ward for several years. Her greatest passion was taking care of her family and all of those around us. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; she was dearly loved by her community.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Karen Chapman (Havard Dauzat) of Fifth Ward, and Brenda Laborde (Leon); three grandchildren, Amanda Dubroc, Donna Broussard (Jake) and Michelle Reyes; and three great grandchildren, Trinity Dubroc, Amber Dubroc, and Brooke Dubroc.