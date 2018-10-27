Geraldine "Pickles" Bordelon Coll, long time Marksville resident

Baton Rouge – A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Geraldine “Pickles” Coll at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 12:00 P.M. with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira, celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, II under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Geraldine "Pickles" Bordelon Coll, was born on July 27, 1925 in Marksville, the daughter of the late Judge and Mrs. C. Bordelon.

Geraldine “Pickles” Coll passed away on October 23, 2018 at the age of 93 years. Geraldine Bordelon married a career Air Force pilot, Phillip A. Coll, who preceded her in passing in 2013. After his retirement they made their home in Marksville. She is survived by her three children: Susan Mitchell (Ocie) of Anchorage, Alaska, Phillip James Coll (Ruby) of Soldotna, Alaska, and Lee P Coll (Debra) of Baton Rouge. She enjoyed her five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, hosting many of them over Summer holidays in Marksville. Pickles enjoyed reading, travel, bird-watching, and was a respectable bridge player in her day. Her husband’s service requirements took her all over the United States, and twice to Japan. While residing in Marksville, she was active in the St. Joseph’s Altar Society and a supporter of the Avoyelles Parish Library. A brother was the late James Bordelon, former Superintendent of Avoyelles Schools.

The Coll Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 from 9:00 A.M. until 11:45 A.M.