Gerri “Geraldine” Gaspard Goudeau, age 70, of Ruby

Gerri “Geraldine” Gaspard Goudeau

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Gerri “Geraldine” Gaspard Goudeau will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Fr. Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating. Burial will be held at the Frazier Cemetery in Prospect. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Friday, November 17, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Saturday from 8 a.m. until the time of services. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Mrs. Goudeau, age 70, of Ruby, passed away on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at her residence. She was born on August 18, 1947.

She was preceded in death by her father, Newton Joseph Gaspard and mother, Mildred Honeycutt.

Survivors include her husband, Sterling Leo Goudeau of Ruby; one son, Sterling Michael (Betty) Goudeau of Ruby; two daughters, Tina (Steve) Brady of Texas, and Sherri (Joe) Ghio of Ruby; step-father, James Honeycutt of Ruby; sisters, Carol McNeal of Marksville and Cheryl Bordelon of Ruby; step-brothers; Paul Honeycutt of Texas and Eugene Honeycutt of Texas; step- sisters, Frances Honeycutt of Marksville and Daneen Honeycutt of Pineville; five grandchildren; six (one on the way) great-grandchildren; and also survived by her loving poodle, Lucy.