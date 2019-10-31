Gertrude Williams, age 88, native of Simmesport, and resident of Erwinville

Gertrude Williams entered into eternal rest on October 26, 2019 at the age of 88. A native of Simmesport, LA and resident of Erwinville, LA. She was a Chef for Jack Sabain and Drusilla Seafood. Survived by her daughters, Canadatha Haynes, Bernadette Raggett, Deditra Jenkins and Genevia Williams; sons, Vernon Williams and Chad Battley; 13 grandchildren; brother, Herbert Washington. Visitation Friday, November 1, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, November 2, 2019 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center. Reverend Oliver Washington, officiating. Interment St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, Erwinville, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.