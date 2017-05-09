Gladys Fontenot Carmouche , age 89, of Marksville

Gladys Fontenot Carmouche

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Gladys Fontenot Carmouche will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Deacon Gary Schupbach officiating. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery #2.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until the time of services. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mrs. Carmouche, age 89, of Marksville, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 18, 1927.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sayo and Beulah Wyble Fontenot; husband, Landry Carmouche; one son, Landry Carmouche, Jr.; one great-grandchild, Skyler Carmouche; and four brothers, Edward Fontenot, Leo Fontenot, Joseph Fontenot, and Wilson Fontenot.

Those left to cherish her memories are her three sons, Terrell Carmouche of Marksville, Daniel Carmouche, Sr. of Marksville, and David (Angela) Carmouche Sr. of Mansura: three daughters, Shirley (Hilton) McCann of Marksville, Eva (Bobby) Mayo of Marksville, Judie (Abraham) Moras of Hessmer; one brother, Earnest Fontenot of Baton Rouge; two sisters, Olivia Grimble of Baton Rouge, and Lillian Goudeau of Slidell; 25 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great grandchildren.

