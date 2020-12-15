Gladys Maddie, Simmesport

Funeral mass for Gladys Mayeux Maddie of Simmesport will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport. Entombment will follow at Christ the King Mausoleum.

Gladys Maddie, age 89, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Hessmer Nursing Home.

Gladys Maddie was a devout member of Christ the King Catholic Church & the Ladies Alter Society. Ms. Gladys was actively involved in the community and enjoyed helping those in need. She loved cooking and baking and delivering goodies to those who were sick or not feeling well. Some of her hobbies included bowling, shopping, taking her grandchildren on adventures, and entertaining for holidays. Some would refer to Ms. Gladys as a Martha Stewart.

Ms. Gladys was known as “Angel” to her grandchildren which were her pride and joy.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Samuel “Tommy” Maddie & wife Cindy of Simmesport; daughter-in-law, Leslie Maddie of Flower Mound, TX; grandchildren, Mary Allen Maddie, Shelby Maddie, Natalie Maddie, Lindsey Dauzat and Brooke Martel; and 4 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Frank Maddie; son, William “Bill” Maddie; parents, William & Adele Firment Mayeux; and siblings.

A visitation will begin at 7:00am until 11:00am on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport. A rosary prayer service will begin at 10:30am.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. LJ Mayeux, All Saints Hospice & Hessmer Nursing Home and staff for all their love and support over the years.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Christ the King Catholic Church.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.