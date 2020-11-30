Glenda Cole, 69, Centerpoint

Graveside services for Mrs. Glenda Arlene Hubbard Cole will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Richey Baptist Cemetery in Deville with Brother Grady Dodge officiating. Interment will be in Richey Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Cole, age 69, of Center Point, LA entered eternal rest on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Rayford Cole of Center Point; one son, Robert Cole and wife Melony, and their children, Kelsie, Ryan and Cami of Center Point; her daughter, Karen Skursky and husband Bryant and their children, Darian and Jonathan: and three great-grandchildren; along with her sister, Cathay Hubbard Roshto, and her brother, Patrick Hubbard and their families.

Glenda was a uniquely talented and creative person who had a great love for the Lord and for her family. She was a very giving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Glenda brought her children to church and taught them to love the Lord. She also taught them to read the Bible and live by his word.

She was a very gifted pianist and has played for her church for many years.

As her children began to grow up, she attended college, received a degree in elementary education and taught kindergarten. She often spoke of her special love of teaching children to read. During her teaching career, she frequently utilized her gifts as an artist and writer in her classroom and to help other teachers and aides.

She enjoyed cooking meals for her family. At a particularly low point in her health, she compiled a cookbook of her recipes for her husband so that he could learn to cook meals.

Glenda so loved her family, her home and her church. Her family thanks everyone who has lifted-up Glenda and Rayford in their prayers