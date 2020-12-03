Gloria Hayes, Mansura

Funeral services for Gloria Hayes of Mansura will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Congregational First Baptist Church in Marksville.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Betty White (Cedric) of Hessmer; Felecia Johnson of Mansura and Shaniece Hayes of Mansura; son, Israel Doucet of Mansura; sisters, Lee Mayes of Marksville, Dede Washington of Marksville and Mary Doucet of Bunkie; brothers, Earl Mayes of Bunkie, Roger Mayes of Bunkie and Danny Mayes of Houston, TX.; grandchildren, Tatyana Lee, Adrianna Davis, Cedric White, Jaylan Jacobs, Kyle Jacobs, Justin Jacbos, Lyric Jacobs and Brianna White. She is also survived by 5 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Hayes; father, Leroy Mayes, Sr.; mother, Rosemary Washington Goody; brothers, Leroy Mayes, Jr., Rosevelt Mayes, Sr. and Perry Mayes; sisters, Bessie Bibbins, Voris Charles and Jenny Lazard.

A visitation will begin at 8:00am until time of service on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Congregational First Baptist Church in Marksville.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.