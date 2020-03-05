Funeral services for Mrs. Gloria Lachney Funderburk will be held at 1pm on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville, LA with Deacon Darrell Dubroc and Rev. Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Interment will be in St. Martin of Tours Church Cemetery under the direction of Hixson Brothers.

Gloria Lachney Funderburk age 78, of Hessmer, passed away on March 1, 2020 at Pelican Pointe Healthcare Center in Maurice, LA surrounded by loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Glenn R. Funderburk, one daughter Angela Funderburk Chenevert, her parents Louis Tanzy and Florine Dauzat Lachney, six brothers, Allen, Frank, Toris, Colton, Harry and John Lachney; four sisters, Julia Dauzat, Marie Savoy, Shirley Dauzat, and Helen Webb.

Those left to cherish her memory are four children, Sandra Ponthier of Fifthward, Becky Funderburk of Marksville, Melissa Funderburk Turner and husband Jason of Maurice, and Michael Funderburk of Alexandria, one sister Lillian Deason of Hessmer, fourteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was a devoted mother and wife. She worked as a stay-at-home mother until her children were grown and then worked many years as a housekeeper for Elder Wood Preserving. She could be found many Saturday nights playing bingo and she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the wonderful staff at Pelican Pointe Healthcare Center and Grace Hospice for becoming a second family to her during her stay there and making her last days here as painless as possible and being so supportive to the family in our time of need.

Pallbearers will be Coy Johnson, Stillson Johnson, Dakota Roy, Dawson Chenevert, Jared Smith, and Cory Daigrepont.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Davis Jr, Jared Smith Jr, Tyler Smith, Brayden Sayer, Tytin Jacobs, Karver Jacobs, Bryson Demouy, Carter Demouy, Glenn Love, and Seth Goudeau.

Visitation will be held from 9am to 1pm on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Hixson Brothers of Marksville.