Gloria Mayeux Plauche, age 91, of New Orleans

Gloria Mayeux Plauche

METAIRIE - A celebration of life for Gloria Mayeux Plauche was held on Friday, February 16, 2018 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home in New Orleans.

Gloria Mayeux Plauche passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2018 at the age of 91. Gloria was born in Plaucheville to Curley and Beatrice Mayeux.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard John Plauche; and brothers, Fred Mayeux and Clyde Mayeux.

She is survived by her children, Ronald Plauche, Beatrice Plauche Perdue, Glenn Plauche, and Dennis Plauche; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister of Marlene Strode, James Mayeux, Lou Anna Evans, Janis Goudeau, John Ned Mayeux, and Sandra Ann Dours.

