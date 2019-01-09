Gloria McNeal Matkin of Effie

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Gloria McNeal Matkin will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 11, 2019, at St. Winifred Catholic Church, Effie, with Reverend Anthony Dharmaraj officiating. Burial will follow in St. Winifred Cemetery, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Marksville.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Marksville, on Thursday, January 10, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary in the Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Friday from 8:30 a.m. until the procession to the church.

Pallbearers honored to serve include Christopher Matkin, Austin Belgard, Alisha Matkin, Robert Vaughn, J.W. Ryder, Kevin McNeal and Chance Bordelon. Honorary pallbearer is Dennis McNeal.

Mrs. Matkin was a member of St. Winifred Catholic Church, Effie. During her working life she was a Sales Associate for Security Sporting Goods, Alexandria. Gloria enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Florida Dauzat McNeal and sister, Judey Vaughn.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Blanchard R. Matkin; son, Danny Matkin and wife, Paula; daughter, Brenda Matkin; grandchildren, Stacey Belgard, Chance Bordelon, Christopher Matkin and Alisha Matkin; great grandchildren, Balian Floyd, Wyatt Belgard, Aubrey Belgard and Raelyn Bordelon; brothers, Jerrell McNeal and Terrell McNeal; sister, Charlene McNeal and a host of other family members and friends.

The family has designated St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN, 38101, for memorial contributions.