Funeral services for Gloria Robert Bundick will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Landry Baptist Church with Rev. Wayne Holston officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Theresa Catholic Church Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the St. Landry Baptist Church on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and resume on Thursday at 8:00 a.m. until service time.

Gloria Robert Bundick, age 93, of St. Landry, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was a very active member of her church, St. Landry Baptist Church, until her health declined. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sewell Bundick; her parents, Lee and Keelie Robert and her son-in-law, Richard Milligan, Sr.

She is survived by her three daughters, Henrietta Marcotte and her husband, Donald, of Bunkie, Cheryl Milligan of Bunkie and Robbie Dru Franks and husband, Lawrence, of St. Landry; her two sons, Shannon Bundick and his wife, Kathie, of Prairieville and obert Lee Bundick and wife, Debbie, of Swords, LA; sixteen grandchildren, thirty-eight great grandchildren and fifteen great, great grandchildren.