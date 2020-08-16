Grady George, 76

GEORGE, Grady James (Aug 29, 1943 -Aug 09, 2020) Grady James George passed away August 09, 2020 at the age of 76. Grady was born August 29,1943 in Marksville, LA to Sam and Mae Delle Rousseau George. Grady was survived by his two children Tiffinie Maenius and Grant George; life partner and love Sue Gillar; brothers Gaynor "Cotton" George and Gerald George as well as three grandchildren Samuel Herzon, Benjamin Herzon, and Kate Maenius. Grady also had three step grandchildren Kaysi Winsman, Rose Garcia Winsman, and David Thomas Winsman. Grady was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Mae Delle George; and sister Georgia Greer. Grady was cremated and a celebration of life will be planned, in his honor, at a later date. More importantly than who Grady James George is in death is who he was in life. Grady loved many things and was always looking to travel and find adventure. Grady was a member of Camping Squares RV group and traveled the country. He was also was an avid member of Waterloo Square Dancing where he met his love and forever dance partner, Sue Gillar. Together, Grady and Sue danced their way across the United States with their two little dogs (Crystal and Emmy) by their side. Grady was a fisherman, hunter, cook, and always had the perfect joke for any occasion. Grady will be sorely missed and will be dancing in Heaven forevermore.