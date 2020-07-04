Gwendolyn M. Patton, 71, Hamburg native

Funeral services for Gwendolyn “Gwenn” Marie Patton resident of Alexandria native of Hamburg will begin at 11:00am on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville. Burial will be held at Shiloh Baptist Cemetery in Hamburg.

Gwendolyn M. Patton, age 71, entered eternal rest on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria.

Gwenn was born and raised in Hamburg. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University and became an educator teaching elementary education between Avoyelles and Rapides Parishes for over 30 years. Even after retirement, she went back to school as a teacher’s aide. She also had a master’s degree in Theology from Christian Worship and taught bible school at Shiloh Baptist Church. When Gwenn wasn’t teaching, her time was spent with her loving family especially her grandchildren. Her hobbies included traveling, sewing, and relaxing on her porch.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 49 years, Roosevelt Patton, Jr. of Alexandria; sons, Kevin (Margaret) Patton of Richmond, TX; Ketric (Michelle) Patton of Jacksonville, FL, and Alijah Johnson of Alexandria; her brothers, Emanuel Carter, Nathaniel (Donna) Carter, and Dennis Carter; her sister-in-law, Gail Carter. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Arieal Patton, Kanann Patton, and Kenzi Patton; and one great-grandchild, Patrick Ferrel, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tobe Carter & Lucille Brooks Carter; and her brother, Ronald Carter.

Visitation will begin at 10:00am until 11:00am on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville.