Hannah Lemoine Miller, age 38, of Moreauville

Funeral Mass for Hannah Lemoine Miller of Moreauville will begin at 11am on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville. Entombment will be held at Sacred Heart #2 Mausoleum.

Hannah Lemoine Miller, age 38, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Sophie Miller of Mansura, Emma Miller of Mansura, Logan Miller of Mansura, & Kollin Lacour of Moreauville; her parents, Timothy & Tonia Lemoine of Mansura; fiancé, Kevin Lacour of Moreauville; sisters, Amy Knott of Gonzales and Bethany Lemoine of Pineville; maternal grandmother, Wilma Scallan; paternal grandmother, Addis Assmann; two nieces, Madison Knott and Kara Carter; one nephew, Sawyer Knott.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Huntley Scallan; paternal grandfather, Owen Lemoine; and step-grandfather, Leonard Assmann.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers: Errol Knott, Sawyer Knott, Mark Sturges, Zachary Downs, Jason Loftin, & Jody Miller; crossbearer, Logan Miller.

Visitation will begin at 5pm until 10pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville. Visitation will resume at 8am until time of service on Tuesday, December 9, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home.