Hansel Bordelon, age 77, of Simmesport

Hansel Bordelon

SIMMESPORT - Graveside services for Hansel Joseph Bordelon of Simmesport will take place at the First Baptist Cemetery of Simmesport on Thursday, March 15, 2018 beginning at 1 p.m. Service and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Hansel Bordelon, age 77, passed away at the Bayou Chateau Nursing Home of Simmesport on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Born on November 29, 1940, Hansel worked as a commercial fisherman. Those that knew Hansel, knew he loved to have a good time. He always had a smile on his face and enjoyed a good laugh.

Hansel was preceded in death by his parents, Felix Bordelon and Mary Lola Moreau Bordelon Dupont; his brother and sisters, Ernest Bordelon, Geraldine Perkins, Clara Gunter, and Vella Ann Perry.

He is survived by his sister Jenny Lee Bordelon of Simmesport; and numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to his sister, Jenny Bordelon, for funeral expenses.