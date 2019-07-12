Harold Joseph Ponthieux, age 77, of Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Harold Joseph Ponthieux will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Deacon Gary Schupbach officiating. Interment will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Ponthieux, age 77, of Marksville, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Heart Hospital of Lafayette. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph “Tee-Tee” and Fredna Dauzat Ponthieux and one brother, Walter Ponthieux.

Those left to cherish his memory include three brothers, Rudolph Ponthieux, Haven Ponthieux, Troy Desselle, all of Marksville; three sisters, Dorothy Guillory of Hessmer, Norma St. Romain of Marksville, Jane Normand of Hessmer; daughter at heart, Karen Kelone and two sons at heart, Shaun St. Romain and Todd St. Romain.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in the Parlor A of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until time of service. A recitation of the rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.