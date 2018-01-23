Harold Montz, Jr., age 67, of Moreauville

Harold Montz, Jr.

MOREAUVILLE - Funeral Mass for Harold Montz, Jr. of Moreauville will be held on Thursday, January 25, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart No. 2 Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 25, 2018 beginning at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville.

Harold Montz, Jr., age 67, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2018 at his home in Moreauville. He was born on October 1, 1950.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Montz, Sr. and Anna Montz. Harold served in the Knights of Columbus as a 3rd degree knight and also served as an usher at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Jeannette Montz of Moreauville; sister, Cynthia Bordelon of New Sarpy; brother-in-law, Robert Bordelon of New Sarpy; sister-in-law, Patricia Bordelon of Bordelonville; mother-in-law, Mae Rena Bordelon of Bordelonville; three nieces, Alison Nolan, Robyn Bordelon, Jennifer Budd; and four great-nieces, Lauren Nolan, Madeline Nolan, Brylee Broussard and Leia Maria Budd.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Robert Bordelon, Eugene Coincon, James “Jim” Marcotte, Wilfred Marcotte, Mike Nolan and Travis Chenevert.