Harold Paul “Sha Sha” Brouillette, age 82, of Hickory Hill

Harold Paul “Sha Sha” Brouillette

MONCLA - Funeral services for Mr. Harold Paul “Sha Sha” Brouillette will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Moncla. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Thursday at 8:00 a.m. until shortly before service. A rosary will be recited at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel.

Mr. Brouillette, age 82, of Hickory Hill, passed away at his residence on Monday, March 5, 2018. Born on August 23, 1935, Mr. Brouillette enjoyed sitting around telling jokes and stories with his grandchildren during his free time. He spent his lifetime as a carpenter and continued carpentry after retirement.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Eloise Dauzat Brouillette and son, Dewayne Brouillette.

Survivors include one daughter, Shirley (Lynn Roy) Brouillette of Hickory Hill; one brother, Leonard Brouillette of Center Point; four grandchildren, Dustin (Samantha) Dupree, Josh Roy, Joseph Roy, and Amira Makke; and three great grandchildren, Easton Dupree, James Roy and Josie Roy.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Lynn Roy, Dustin Dupree, Joshua Roy, Joseph Roy and Josh Daigrepont.

