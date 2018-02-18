Harold Wayne Rogers, age 68, of Lettsworth

Harold Wayne Rogers

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Harold Wayne Rogers will be Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Simmesport with Bro. James Wynn officiating. Burial will follow in the Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery in Simmesport under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Simmesport on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 from 8 am until service time.

Mr. Rogers, age 68, of Lettsworth, passed away at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital on Saturday, February 17, 2018. He was the owner of Wayne Rogers Farms.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jess Rogers; his two sisters, Rita Carol Golliver and Terri Rogers; and his grandmother, Hattie Loron Johnson.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Garner Rogers of Lettsworth; his three daughters, Vicky (Johnny) Baxter of Mississippi, Kerri (Billy) Jeansonne of Plaucheville and Kristy (Karl) Douget of Lettsworth; one son, Rickey Rogers of Lettsworth; his mother, Loyce Rogers of Pocahontas, Arkansas; eight sisters, Patsy Hall of Pocahontas, Arkansas, Millie (Roger) Thompson of Hoxie, Arkansas, Sherri Rogers of Pocahontas, Arkansas, Cora Martin of Wyoming, Jacqueline Kresnick of Wyoming, Kathleen Rogers of Pocahontas, Arkansas, Tammy Anderson of Pocahontas, Arkansas and Kelly Hale of Pocahontas, Arkansas; five brothers, Alan Rogers of Pocahontas, Arkansas, Larry (Debbie) Rogers of Biggers, Arkansas, Billy Rogers, Curtis (Shelby) Rogers of Tennessee and Scott (Heidi) Rogers of Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Devin (Laken) Rogers, Kollin Douget, Cody Baxter, Alex Dupuy, Allie Jeansonne, Karlie Douget, Jake Jeansonne and Lauren Jeansonne; and two great grandchildren, Ainsley Douget and Anna Grace Dupuy.