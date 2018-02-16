Haron Joseph Laborde, Sr., age 79, of Marksville

Haron Joseph Laborde, Sr.

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Haron Joseph Laborde, Sr. will be held at a later date.

Mr. Laborde, age 79, of Marksville, passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at Colonial Nursing Home.

Mr. Laborde is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Richard Laborde; father, Douglas Laborde; step-father, Howard LaPrairie; mother, Merena LaPrairie; brother, Roger LaPrairie; and step-daughter, Lisa St. Romain.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include three children, Haron (Rachel) Laborde, Jr. of Pollock, Gail Laborde of Pineville and Tammy Laborde of Marksville; two step-children, Mona (Dale) Fontenot of Marksville and Ricky (Rhonda) St. Romain of Lafayette; two sisters, Betty (Donald) Carmouche and Shane (Joseph) Panichella; three half-brothers, Donald Laborde, Gary Laborde, and Jamie Laborde; seven grandchildren and great-grandchildren.