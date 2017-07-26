Harriet Batiste Neco, age 84, of Marksville

Harriet Batiste Neco

Marksville – Funeral services for Harriet Batiste Neco will be held at Congregational First Baptist Church in Marksville on Friday, July 28, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michael Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The Neco Family has requested that a visitation be held at Congregational First Baptist Church on Friday, July 28, 2017 from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Ms. Neco, age 84 of Marksville, passed away at her residence on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 7:25 a.m.

Harriet will now be joined in Heaven by her husband, Oswald Neco, Sr.; son, Oswald Neco, Jr.; and sister, Mary Dorsey.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Robert (Christy) Neco of Gonzales, Texas, Charles Neco of Marksville, Jene Neco of Reidsville, North Carolina, Florence Neco of Marksville, Carol Neco of Marksville, Natalie Neco of Marksville, Melissa (Michael) Thomas of Mississippi; sisters, Pauline (Benny) Barton of Marksville, Dorothy (Charles Brooks) Francisco of Marksville and Evelyn Batiste of Marksville; 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.