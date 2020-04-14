Hattie Blackman, 91, Moreauville

Private funeral services for Hattie Blackman of Moreauville. Entombment will be in the Sacred Heart Mausoleum #2 in Moreauville. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Hattie Blackman, age 91, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria. Mrs. Hattie was a loving and friendly person. She was the mother of the church for Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Moreauville. She worked as a housekeeper for most of her life and had a hardworking soul. While Mrs. Hattie was living in Riviere de Soleil Nursing Home, she would often help straighten up such as sweeping or picking up dishes. She was well known for being a fantastic cook and was often feeding the community especially with her light rolls. Some of her hobbies included flower gardens, painting, and singing while cooking. Mrs. Hattie was an artist! Her family will miss traveling with her through this life, but we will see her again.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Connie (Gilton) Gallow of Hesssmer, Colleen (Will) Logan of Bunkie, Clyde (Alice) Blackman of Pineville, Carmond (Kathy) Blackman of Prairieville; step-daughter, Gerris Dean Blackman of Cottonport; nine grandchildren: Lonnie Rondell (Cynthia) Bridges, Sr. of Cottonport, Joe Carnell (Angela) Lee of Baton Rouge, Heather Lee Spencer of Moreauville, Carlos Blackman of Portsmouth, VA, Carlarlotta Blackman, Richmond, VA, Karma (Aubrey) Lamb of Scott, Christopher (Terasa) Blackman of Dacula, Justin Lee of Oklahoma, and Alexus Lee of Cottonport. She is also survived by twenty great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and aquaintances.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldridge Joshua Blackman; parents, Simon Johnson, Sr. & Virgie Marie Jacobs Johnson; sister, Elaine Johnson; five brothers: Simon, Johnson Jr., Roman Johnson, Sterling Johnson, Vernon Johnson, & Charles Johnson.