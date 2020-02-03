Hattie Marie Saucier, ag e86, of Cottonport

Hattie Marie Saucier, born in Cottonport, LA and resident of Dupont, LA, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 86. Hattie was a kind and loving mother, grandmother, and sister, who loved spending time with her family and helping others. She was very devoted to God and her church. She was a member of the altar society and sang in the choir. Hattie is survived by her daughter, Kathi Richardson ( Don), Carol Foret (Gerald), Nancy Barr (Wayne); sons, Pierre Saucier III (Jennifer), Terryl Saucier; brother, Daniel Ducote; grandchildren, Courtney Miller, Miranda Clark, Bridgett Ranallo, Tabbitha Richardson, Chance Richardson, Joshua Kimball, Christin Bercegeay, Whitney Prejean, Terrilyn Saucier, Maison Barr, Nicholas Barr; great grandchildren, Lucy Miller, Grace Miller, Caleb Miller, Carly Miller, Cameron Weil, Jillian Weil, Maddox Bercegeay, Kesler Bercegeay, Parks Bercegeay.She is preceded in death by her husband, Pierre Levy “Jr.” Saucier; parents, Clemile and Diez Ducote; sisters, Edith Ducote, and Sadie Hairford; brother, Nolan Ducote; twin brother, Harris Ducote. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant, LA from 9:00 am until Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Visitation will resume at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall in Dupont, LA Thursday evening from 6:00 pm until the following morning. Burial will take place at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery at 9:00 am on Friday, February 7, 2020. Pallbearers will beCourtney Miller, Chance Richardson, Cameron Weil, Joshua Kimball, Maison Barr, and Nicholas Barr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Maddox Bercegeay, Kesler Bercegeay, and Parks Bercegeay. Hattie’s family would like to give a sincere thanks to Mrs. Reba LeBlanc for her loving dedication to their mother. The family would also like to thank Hospice of Baton Rouge, the nurses and CNA’s at Ascension Oaks Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center for their kindness, care and compassion.