Hayward John Gremillion Jr., age 69, of Moreauville

Funeral Mass for Hayward John Gremillion, Jr. of Moreauville will begin at 1pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville with Fr. Jose Pallipurath officiating. Entombment & military honors will follow at the Sacred Heart Mausoleum.

Hayward John Gremillion Jr., age 69, died on Monday, February 3, 2020, at his residence in Moreauville.

He was born in Plaucheville on April 12, 1950. He is an U.S. Army Military Veteran who served during the Vietnam War. Hayward was a member of the American Legion of Moreauville and a member of the Atchafalaya Masons Lodge No. 163. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Elaine Soldani Gremillion of Moreauville; two sons, Dana (Julie) Gremillion of Moreauville and Jeremy(Carla) Gremillion of Echo; mother, Lurline L. Gremillion of Dupont; sister, Judy (Mike) Broussard of Moreauville; brother, Glenn (Cynthia) Gremillion of Moreauville. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Lakin, Alyssa, Ethan, Ava, Lillian, Mia, AJ, & Brandon; one great grandson, Colden; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by his daughter, Rebecca Gremillion; father, Hayward Gremillion. Sr.; sister, Cathleen Gremillion; and his in-laws, Hubert and Ellen Desselle Soldani.

Visitation will begin at 8am until 1pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers: Chris Lemoine, David Lemoine, Lee Lemoine, Damon Williamson, Michael Broussard, & Ethan Gremillion; and crossbearer will be Colden Gunnells.