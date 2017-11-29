Hazel Jacobs Milton, age 85, of Hickory Hill

Hazel Jacobs Milton

HICKORY HILL - Funeral services for Mrs. Hazel Jacobs Milton will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at St. Richard’s Catholic Church in Hickory Hill with Father Abraham Varghese officiating. Interment will be at St. Richard’s Cemetery in Hickory Hill. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 1, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at St. Richard’s Catholic Church in Hickory Hill. A rosary will be recited in the chapel at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 1, 2017 by Father Abraham.

Mrs. Milton, age 85, of Hickory Hill, passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at Riviere de Soliel Community Center in Mansura. She was born on February 10, 1932.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Abraham and Louise Augustine Jacobs; husband, Hubert Milton; two sons, Wendell Milton, and Cartrese Milton; brother, Bernard Jacobs; two sisters, Pearline Lavalais and Laura Mae Lavalais.

Those left to cherish her memory include five sons, Herbert Milton of Ft. Worth, Texas, Lynnworth Milton of Marksville, Lloyd Bruce Milton of Houston, Texas, Lionel Milton of Marksville, and Kenneth Milton of Houston, Texas; three daughters, Beverly Barton of Topeka, Kansas, Drucilla Felton of Chicago, Illinois, and Linda Conway of Houston, Texas; step-daughter, Radraka Milton of Tulsa, Oklahoma; two brothers, Martin Jacobs of Marksville, and Arthur Jacobs of Houston, Texas; four sisters, Zelma Ford of Marksville, Thelma Washington of Alexandria, Edna Coleman of Ruby, and Marie Bonton of Marksville; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.