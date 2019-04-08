A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Helen Mott will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church, Echo with Reverend Dwight DeJesus officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis DeSales Cemetery, Echo.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Pineville Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4:00-10:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 6:45 p.m. Visitation will be continued Wednesday at the funeral home from 8:30 a.m. until shortly before time of service.

Pallbearers will be Joe Cady, Jimmy Mott, Gerald Vidrine, Randy Lachney, Steve Smith and Tommy Gurgainers.

Helen Mott, 87, of Pineville, passed from this life on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Mrs. Mott was a member of St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church, Echo. She was President of the Triple R. Riding Club in Grant Parish and received Volunteer of the Year from the Governor. She volunteered at the VFW for Bingo and raised funds for St. Mary’s.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Hillary Smith and Jim Mott; parents, Lionel and Angela Guillory Rabalais; sons, Ralph Smith and Randy Smith; brothers, Huron Rabalais, Hannah Rabalais and Wallace Rabalais; sisters, Ramona Rabalais and Rella Ryder, and granddaughter, Angela Lachney.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Cynthia Aslin (Butch), Donna Cady (Joe) and Jackie White (Brad); step-son, Jimmy Mott (Lisa); other step-sons and step-daughters; sister, Evelyn Dixon; numerous grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.