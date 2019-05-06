Helen Parker age 81 of Prince Frederick, MD

Funeral Services for Helen Parker of Prince Frederick, MD will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. John Baptist Church of Lettesworth. Burial will be held at St. John Baptist Cemetery.

Helen Parker, age 81, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Calvert Health Medical Center in Price Frederick, MD.

Helen Parker leaves to mourn yet to cherish her memory are her three children; son, Henry L. Parker of Prince Fredrick, MD.; daughters, Dinah P. Jones & husband Gary Jones of Simmesport, Jerry A. Maten & husband Louis Maten Jr. of Prince Fredrick, MD.; and nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister in law, Ida B. Parker of Lettsworth.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Parker & Rose Anderson Parker; siblings, Lawrence Parker, Monroe Parker and Earline Parker.

Visitation will begin at 10:30am to time of services Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. John Baptist Church of Lettesworth.